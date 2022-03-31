Jennifer Dornan murder trial: Defence closes its case as final two witnesses questioned over alleged conversation

A trial into the murder of west Belfast mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan entered into its final stages today, when the defence closed its case.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill is accused of murdering Ms Dornan in the bedroom of her Lagmore home in August 2015.

The 43-year-old, formerly of Amcomri Street in Belfast, has denied charges of murder and arson and is standing trial in the city's Crown Court.

Now in its seventh week, the final two witnesses — called on behalf of the defence — gave evidence at the hearing.

Both witnesses were questioned about an alleged conversation they had with the former partner of Shane O'Neill, the suspect's nephew.

This former partner, who gave evidence last week, claimed that in the hours after Ms Dornan's death she heard O'Neill tell his nephew Shane: "I killed someone… drink and drugs made me do it."

During her evidence, this woman said she later told two people about what she heard — and it was these two people who were called by the defence today.

The first witness was O'Neill's niece, who denied she had a conversation with her cousin Shane's former partner.

The 26-year-old was asked by defence barrister Martin O'Rourke QC if her cousin's ex "ever told you anything about hearing Raymond O'Neill telling Shane that he had killed someone?".

She replied: "No. I did not."

The same question was asked to the second witness, who described himself as "being married to Raymond's sister, but I have no connection to him".

He was asked if Shane's former partner "ever told you anything about what Raymond O'Neill may have said to Shane O'Neill about killing anyone?".

The witness said there was "no such conversation whatsoever", adding: "That's a conversation you would remember."

Under cross-examination by Crown barrister Michael Chambers, both witnesses denied suggestions they were trying to bolster the defence case due to family ties with the accused.

They both denied this and said they were giving evidence not by choice but because they had been summoned to do so.

After both witnesses gave their evidence, Mr O'Rourke told Mr Justice Scoffield: "My Lord, that concludes the evidence for the defence in this case."

The judge then addressed the jury of six men and six women and told them: "That's the last evidence you will hear in this case."

Mr Justice Scoffield said the next stage of the proceedings will be closing speeches, which are due to commence on Friday morning.