Jennifer Dornan murder trial jury discharged over legal issue

Jennifer Dornan was found stabbed inside her burning home at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of the city in 2015.

The jury presiding over a murder trial arising from the death of a west Belfast mother-of-three was discharged by a senior judge on Tuesday.

As the trial at Belfast Crown Court was due to enter its second day, a legal issue arose which prompted a defence application to discharge the six men and women on the jury and which resulted in the trial being halted.

The case against Raymond O'Neill was opened by a prosecuting barrister on Monday, when a jury was told it was the Crown's case that he murdered Jennifer Dornan (30) in her west Belfast home in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015.

Mr O'Neill (41), from Amcomri Street in Belfast, was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, and denied both this and the murder charge.

As the hearing was due to enter its second day, the application was made to Mr Justice Horner, who granted it and discharged the jury.

Expressing an apology to all those involved in the hearing for the delay, Mr Justice Horner then re-listed the trial to start again in the new year.