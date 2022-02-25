Jennifer Dornan murder trial: Man who spent time with suspect and alleged victim gives evidence

A man who spent time in the company of both murder suspect Raymond O'Neill and his alleged victim Jennifer Dornan gave evidence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

As the trial concluded its second week, a west Belfast man whose home was attended by both O'Neill and Ms Dornan in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015 was called to the witness box.

His partner had enjoyed a night out with Ms Dornan at the Devenish Complex on Saturday August 1, before the friends returned to his Lagmore Avenue home.

The witness - who had spent several hours in O'Neill's company prior to the two women coming back to his house - revealed he told Ms Dornan she should "have a kip" on his sofa, but that she wanted to go home.

He also revealed that a short time after Ms Dornan left, O'Neill also left after trying but failing to get a taxi.

The witness swore several times as he gave his evidence, and was warned about his language by Mr Justice Scoffield.

When questioned by Crown barrister David McDowell QC, the witness confirmed O'Neill has been at his house on the Saturday evening.

He told the jury of six men and six women that O'Neill arrived at his home around tea-time and was wearing "his usual" cream coat.

The man said O'Neill "sat for a while because he was looking for a lift to the off licence" then left to go and get alcohol.

The witness said he also left home for a period which included a trip to the Royal Hospital with one of his children, and when he came back "Raymond O'Neill was in my kitchen sitting having a Chinese."

Mr McDowell then asked if O'Neill was still in his house when his partner returned with Ms Dornan in the early hours of Sunday morning, and he said this was the case.

He said he was sober, his partner and Ms Dornan were drunk and that O'Neill was still drinking in his kitchen.

He was asked if there was "any chat about anybody fancying anybody" and said no. The witness said his partner then fell asleep in the kitchen and he put her to bed.

When asked what Ms Dornan did when his happened, he replied: "She just wanted to go, her friend was drunk and sleeping so she just wanted to go on round to the house.

"About ten minutes before she left I told her to lie on the settee and have a kip until the morning, but she said no and she ended up just going on."

The man said he and O'Neill then tried but failed to ring a taxi. He added: "When I was in the kitchen cleaning up he shouted in to me 'that's me away' or something like that."

He was then asked if he knew where O'Neill was going, and he said he believed he was going to a friend's house in Teeling Avenue. He also said that when he left, O'Neill was wearing his cream coat.

The jury has already been shown CCTV footage taken from a camera installed at a property on Hazel View which showed Ms Dornan walking home with her shoes in her hand at 2.53am on Sunday August 2nd, 2015.

Other footage taken from the same neighbour's camera at 3.12am captured a man holding a jacket over his face walking along Hazel View.

This male, whose face is completely hidden by the light-coloured jacket, was then captured climbing over Ms Dornan's front fence and into her garden.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill (43) is accused of following Ms Dornan home before entering the house, stabbing her three times in the chest then setting fire to her bedroom.

The remains of the 30-year old mother-of-three were found in her bedroom by the Fire and Rescue Service, who attended the early morning blaze.

The accused - who was 37 at the time and from the Amcomri Street area of the city - has denied charges of murder and arson.

The trial is due to resume next Monday February 28.