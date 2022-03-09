Jennifer Dornan murder trial: Nephew of Raymond O'Neill tells jury his uncle asked for the contact details of Sligo relative

A nephew of Belfast man Raymond O'Neill told a jury on Wednesday that his uncle asked him for the contact details of another relative in Sligo in the days following the death of Jennifer Dornan.

Raymond O'Neill is accused of murdering Ms Dornan (30) in her Hazel View home in the Lagmore area of Belfast in the early hours of August 2 2015.

The 43-year-old - who was 37 at the time and from the Amcomri Street area of the city - has denied murdering the mother-of-three and setting fire to her bedroom. He is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court.

The accused's nephew was called to give evidence and confirmed that in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015 his uncle woke him up and asked for a "lift to go and get beer."

He also revealed that several days after Ms Dornan's death, his uncle asked him for contact details for another relative in Sligo.

Under cross-examination from Crown barrister David McDowell QC, the witness said he wasn't in contact with his uncle Raymond for many years, but that in August 2015 they had been back in contact for around "two or three months."

The witness, who at the time was living at Devonshire Close in Belfast, said he both spoke to and saw his uncle over the weekend in question.

He said he left O'Neill up to his friend's house in Lagmore on the evening of Saturday August 1, and the next time he saw him was when O'Neill knocked on his door around 5am the following morning.

When he was asked what O'Neill wanted, the witness said "he wanted a lift to go and get beer." He said that after trying and failing to buy beer from a shop on the Falls, he drove his uncle to another friend's house in Poleglass.

The witness said he then drove O'Neill and his friend to a second shop where they bought a box of beer, before dropping them back to Poleglass at around 7am.

He said he saw and spoke to his uncle on Sunday August 2 and "on either the Monday or the Tuesday ... Raymond asked me for a contact number for another uncle who lived in Sligo, but I told him I hadn't seen him in ages and didn't have any contact numbers for him."

The witness also said that around that same time, he bumped into a friend of O'Neill's on the Falls Road. When asked what they walked about, the witness said "he asked me about Raymond and about Raymond's cream coat."

O'Neill's nephew was also cross-examined by defence barrister Martin O'Rourke QC.

He was asked about the state of both O'Neill and his friend when he was driving them round for beer in the early hours of Sunday August 2nd, and replied "they were both very drunk."

And when the witness was asked "do you remember seeing any blood on your uncle's hands?", he said "no."

It's the Crown's case that Ms Dornan was murdered by a man captured on CCTV walking along Hazel View in the early hours of Sunday August 2 with his face obscured by a coat.

The prosecution also claim O'Neill left Belfast on the evening of Monday August 3 and travelled to the Republic before being arrested in Co Donegal on Friday August 7, 2015.