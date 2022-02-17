Jennifer Dornan murder trial: Pathologist who carried out post-mortem gives evidence

The pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on the remains of west Belfast woman Jennifer Dornan gave evidence at her murder trial today.

Ms Dornan (30) died in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in Lagmore in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill (43) has been charged with murdering the mother-of-three and setting fire to her home in what the Crown say was "presumably in order to destroy the scene of his crime".

The accused - who was 37 at the time and living at Amcomri Street in the Beechmount area of west Belfast - has denied the charges of murder and arson at Belfast Crown Court.

Dr Charlotte Randall appeared at today's hearing via a videolink in England, and confirmed she carried out a post-mortem on Ms Dornan's badly burned remains the day after her death.

She said that Ms Dornan sustained multiple and extensive injuries in the fire, but said the cause of death was due to three stab wounds to her chest.

These stab wounds, Dr Randall said, penetrated Ms Dornan's left lung, heart, diaphragm and liver.

She also revealed that blood samples taken from the deceased which showed a lack of carbon monoxide, coupled with no soot present in Ms Dornan's windpipe, proved Ms Dornan was not alive when the fire started.

Following the pathologist's evidence, the jury was due to hear from a forensic scientist. However, due to a legal issue, this witness was not called today.

Sending the jury home for the weekend, Mr Justice Scoffield said they would not be required tomorrow but told them to return to Laganside Courts on Monday.

He told the six men and six women that when the case resumes next week, they will be hearing from witnesses who were in Ms Dornan's company on Saturday August 1st, 2015.

It is the Crown's case that following that Saturday night out at the Devenish Complex, Ms Dornan went back to a friend's house in Lagmore where O'Neill was also present.

Ms Dornan left just before 3am and the Crown allege that O'Neill - who didn't know Ms Dornan before that night - followed her home where he murdered her and set her bedroom on fire.