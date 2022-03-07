Jennifer Dornan murder: witness recalls seeing blood on accused Raymond O'Neill’s hand

A friend of murder suspect Raymond O'Neill has recalled how he saw blood on the accused's hand following an early-morning meeting in an alleyway.

The west Belfast man is the latest in a series of witnesses who have been called to give evidence at Belfast Crown Court.

O'Neill (43) is accused of murdering 30-year-old Jennifer Dornan in the bedroom of her Hazel View home during the early hours of Sunday, August 2, 2015.

The accused - who was 37 at the time and from the Amcomri Street area of the city - denies charges of murder and arson.

A friend of O'Neill's told a jury of six men and six women that in 2015 he and O'Neill regularly drank and took drugs together.

He also revealed that after spending the evening of August 1 drinking at his friend Eileen's house in Laurelbank, he bumped into O'Neill in an alleyway as he made his way to his mother's Woodside View home.

The witness, who described himself as an alcoholic, said this meeting occurred at around 4.45am on August 2, 2015.

When asked by Crown barrister Michael Chambers about the meeting, the witness said O'Neill was "soaking" as it was "lashing with rain".

He said: "Raymond said I was a hard man to find and I burst out laughing. He asked me to get him a taxi but I didn't have any credit on my phone so I brought him back to Eileen's.

"We got in, I asked Eileen to call Raymond a taxi and we had a tin of beer. He then asked me for clothes. I thought it was because he was soaking wet.

"He asked me for my jumper and jeans and stuff. I told him they wouldn't fit, but I gave him my Barcelona top."

The man said that after being handed the football top, O'Neill removed the grey T-shirt he was wearing and wrapped it around his hand.

He added: "I can't remember whether it was his left hand or his right hand, but he wrapped it round and round one of his hands.

"I thought it was strange why he was wrapping it around his hand, instead of giving it to me to put in the wash."

When the man was asked by Mr Chambers if he noticed anything about O'Neill's hand, the witness replied: "Yeah, one of his hands was covered in blood."

He said that after handing Eileen a set of rosary beads, O'Neill left in a taxi and said he was going to get more drink.

The witness said he waited in Eileen's house for around 45 minutes for O'Neill to return with alcohol, and when this didn't happen he left and started walking home.

He said: "I got to the house and I put my key in the door, then a red car pulled up and Raymond was in the passenger's seat."

The man said that after both he and O'Neill entered the house "I drank two tins of beer and rolled a joint, but by that stage Raymond was lying on my mum's sofa, sleeping. I woke him and gave him a smoke then went up to bed."

The man's mother was also called to the witness box. She confirmed that when she got up on August 2, O'Neill was in her house and wearing her pink housecoat.

She said she tried to rouse her son, who refused to get out of bed, and when asked what she did next, the woman said she went back downstairs.

She said: "I came out of the kitchen and into the living room. Raymond had been sleeping on the settee, and when I went to open the blinds he sat up and started rocking from side to side."

After Mr Chambers asked what she meant, the woman said: "He was rocking back and forward, back and forward. He seemed disturbed.

"I said to him, 'are you okay?' He said it was the first drink he'd had in 10 years and he wasn't allowed to see his kids."

The woman said that while her son slept upstairs, O'Neill left her home around 2pm, but returned around 5pm.

She said both her son and O'Neill left to get more drink at Tesco, and the last time she saw O'Neill was when he returned on the morning of August 3, before leaving again a short time later carrying a rucksack full of clothes.

It's the Crown's case that O'Neill left Belfast on the evening of August 3 and travelled to the Republic before being arrested in Co Donegal on August 7, 2015.

The trial continues.