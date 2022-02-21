Jennifer Dornan: Murdered mother-of-three described as ‘extremely thoughtful and kind’ by close friend

A close friend of Jennifer Dornan has described the murdered mother-of-three as "extremely thoughtful and kind."

Ms Dornan (30) died in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in the Lagmore area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill (43) is on trial at Belfast Crown Court charged with her murder, and setting fire to her home. He has denied both charges.

As the hearing entered its second week, two friends of Ms Dornan were called to give evidence.

The first woman described herself as a "close friend" and said they were in contact every day.

The woman said they spent Saturday afternoon together getting a sunbed, and she spoke to Ms Dornan at around 9pm that evening.

After making plans to meet and take their children to a play park the next day, the witness said this was the last time she spoke to Ms Dornan.

When asked by a Crown barrister "how did you hear what happened to her?", the woman replied: "I got a phone call, a mutual friend of ours gave me a call to tell me Jennifer's home was on fire.

"That was roughly 4.30am, as it was happening.

"My daughter was in the bed beside me so I scooped her up and put her in the car. I drove there. I wasn't expecting it to be what it was.

"I ran out of the car and on instinct ran to the gates and a firefighter put his hand out to block me from running in."

When asked to describe the friend she had known from her teens, the woman said: "She was amazing, she was outgoing and she was bubbly - but the biggest thing that sticks out is she was extremely kind and thoughtful."

Also giving evidence was another friend who spent Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning with Ms Dornan.

The woman, who in August 2015 lived in Lagmore Avenue, went to the Devenish Complex with Ms Dornan and the two friends returned to that address in the early hours of Sunday August 2nd following their night out.

She became upset when shown CCTV footage of her and Ms Dornan, and confirmed that when she arrived home with Ms Dornan, O'Neill - a friend of her partner's - was present.

The west Belfast woman said she was drunk when she got home and a few more drinks were consumed by her, Ms Dornan and O'Neill in the kitchen.

When asked what the mood was like, she said there was "laughing, joking and giggling" and music was being played.

The witness said her partner then put her to bed, and when asked if her friend Jennifer was still in the house when this happened, she said she didn't know.

She said that a few hours later, she was woken up by her partner. She said: "He woke me up shouting Jennifer's house was on fire."

Ms Dornan left her friend's just before 3am and the Crown allege that O'Neill - who didn't know Ms Dornan before that night - followed her home where he murdered her and set her bedroom on fire.

Her children were not at home as they had spent the Saturday night at their grandmother's.

At the time of Ms Dornan's death, O'Neill was 37 and living at Amcomri Street in the Beechmount area of west Belfast.