Jennifer Dornan: Prosecution closes its case in murder trial

Following seven weeks of evidence, a Crown barrister has closed the case for the prosecution in a murder trial.

Raymond O'Neill is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court after he was charged with the murder of Jennifer Dornan.

The 30-year-old mother-of-three died in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in the Lagmore area of west Belfast in the early hours of Saturday August 2, 2015.

The 43-year-old accused, who was living in Amcomri Street in the Beechmount area of west Belfast at the time, had denied murdering Ms Dornan and setting fire to her bedroom.

As the prosecution case concluded earlier, the jury heard from the last Crown witnesses.

The six men and six women were also provided with an ‘agreed set of facts’, which detailed attacks on Ms Dornan's previous home and O'Neill's criminal record.

Reading the agreed facts to the jury, Crown barrister David McDowell QC revealed that, prior to moving to Hazel View, Ms Dornan's family home was targeted on a number of occasions.

Mr McDowell spoke of several incidents at her former home and threats issues throughout 2012 and 2013, which he said were directed at her former partner/the father of her three children.

As well as attacks on Ms Dornan's home and her car, threats were also made to her former partner — who has spent most of his life in and out of prison — by dissident republicans.

Ms Dornan reported the threats and acts of criminal damage to the PSNI.

O'Neill's criminal record — consisting of burglaries and assaults — was also highlighted to the jury.

The record spans a period from 1994 to 2012 and includes multiple domestic burglaries, car thefts and assaults committed on both sides of the border.

The crimes resulted in sentences being imposed on O'Neill in both magistrates’ and Crown Courts in Northern Ireland and in Dundalk District Court.

After the facts were read to the jury and the witnesses concluded their evidence, Mr McDowell told trial judge Mr Justice Scoffield: "My Lord, that is the case for the prosecution."

The senior judge then addressed the jury and told them to return to court tomorrow morning, when the defence is due to commence its case.