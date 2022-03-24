Jennifer Dornan trial: Murder accused told his nephew he had killed someone, court hears

Murder suspect Raymond O'Neill told his nephew "I killed someone… drink and drugs made me do it", a jury has heard.

The 43-year-old is accused of murdering west Belfast mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan (30), who was stabbed in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, 2015.

It is the Crown case that after following Dornan to her home, O'Neill killed her then set her bedroom on fire in a bid to destroy evidence.

O'Neill, formerly of Amcomri Street in Belfast, denies charges of both murder and arson and is currently standing trial.

In a dramatic turn of events at Belfast Crown Court, a new witness was called to give evidence via video-link and claimed she heard O'Neill's early-morning confession.

She said that after reading a news report earlier this month concerning evidence given by O'Neill's nephew at the trial, she contacted the PSNI "to tell the truth".

The witness - who is the former partner of the defendant's nephew Shane O'Neill - also claimed that the day after Ms Dornan died, Shane drove to an area which is known locally for "burning stuff and getting rid of stuff”.

On March 9, the accused's nephew Shane O'Neill was called to give evidence at the trial.

He said that in August 2015, he was staying at a house at Devonshire Close in west Belfast, and that in the early hours of August 2 his uncle called at the house and woke him up.

Shane O'Neill said that after his uncle called at around 5am, he took him to get a carry-out before leaving him at a friend's house in Poleglass.

But after reading a news report regarding Shane O'Neill's evidence, his former partner contacted the PSNI the following day.

She was called to give evidence on Thursday and when asked by Crown barrister David McDowell QC why she had come forward, she said: "I wanted to tell the police the truth, about everything that I know."

When she was asked what happened in the early hours of August 2, 2015, she said she and Shane were asleep but were woken up by Raymond "banging at the door".

The mother-of-one said Shane answered the door and when Raymond came in she heard the two men talking in the hall.

She added: "I heard Raymond walk through the door and he said to Shane that he had killed someone. Shane asked what he meant by he had killed someone, why would he do that. Raymond O'Neill's answer was it wasn't him, it was the drink and drugs that made him do it."

When asked how the accused sounded during this conversation, the woman said "he sounded very panicky".

She said that after hearing the conversation, she "shouted down" to Shane and asked for him to bring her up a tin of Coke as she needed a drink.

When asked what happened at this point, she replied: "When Shane brought me the drink, he told me to keep quiet, that I heard nothing and to say nothing to anyone. I asked about going down and Shane told me I didn't want to see Raymond in that state."

The witness said she stayed in the bedroom but heard the two men out in the back garden.

She said: "I could hear diesel or petrol containers being lifted. It sounded like they were being lifted and were banging off each other."

The woman said the two men then left in her red Seat Ibiza and that she went back to sleep. She said when she woke later that morning, Shane had returned to the house.

She said: "I asked Shane about what had happened and Shane told me that Raymond thought he had killed someone, a man, and they went for a drive where the man was supposed to have been left, but the man wasn't there so they assumed the man was okay."

When asked by Mr McDowell what she and Shane did the following day, the woman said they took their son to a playpark at Shaw's Bridge before Shane drove along the Magheralave Road.

She said this was a dead-end road, adding "it was used for dumping stuff and burning stuff and getting rid of stuff”.

After the prosecutor asked her if anything happened while on this road, she said: "Shane appeared to be having a look to see if there was anything on the ground."

Under cross-examination by defence barrister Martin O'Rourke QC, the woman confirmed her relationship with Shane O'Neill ended last year.

She admitted there had been social services involvement and incidents at the family home which police had attended.

She was questioned by Mr O'Rourke about comments she made regarding wanting to “destroy” Shane and his family when the relationship broke down.

As she was asked more questions about the relationship, various incidents and the subsequent break-up, the woman said: "That's not why I'm here today. This has got nothing to do with my past relationship. This is to make sure that Jennifer and her family get justice."

The trial continues.