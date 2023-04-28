Jim Allister: Courts in danger of losing credibility over Gerry Adams compensation decision

A ruling that a decision to deny Gerry Adams compensation following the overturning of historic convictions was unlawful has left the courts in danger of losing public credibility, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

On Friday, Mr Justice Colton quashed a decision to deny a pay-out to the former Sinn Fein president and ordered the Department of Justice to reconsider his application for compensation.

Mr Adams had been found guilty of two attempts to escape from lawful custody while being held without trial at the Maze Prison, then known as Long Kesh, in 1973 and 1974.

But in 2020 the Supreme Court in London quashed both convictions after it emerged that the interim custody order (ICO) for his initial detention was invalid.

The ICO had been signed by a Minister of State in July 1973 and should instead have been personally authorised by the Secretary of State at the time, Willie Whitelaw.

Mr Allister has said his thoughts were with the victims of IRA attacks following the ruling.

"With today’s ruling that Gerry Adams should be considered for compensation over his nullified conviction, our courts are in danger of losing public credibility and being seen as becoming a tool of orchestrated claims against the state,” he said.

"My thoughts, again, are with the countless victims of the IRA who only ever got a pittance in compensation when loved ones were butchered by terrorists.”

Mr Adams issued judicial review proceedings against the Department of Justice after it decided in December 2021 that he was not eligible for compensation for miscarriage of justice.

Under the statutory scheme, a payment is made in cases where “a new or newly discovered fact” shows the person did not commit the offence.

Lawyers representing Mr Adams argued he qualified based on the new circumstances established by the Supreme Court that the ICO was legally defective.

The court was told Mr Adams was not lawfully detained and therefore did not commit the offences for which he had been convicted.

Counsel for the department contended that analysis of a legal point led to the guilty verdicts being overturned, rather than any newly discovered fact.

However, Mr Justice Colton stressed that both the trial judge and Mr Adams’ defence had been unaware of the true factual situation about the invalid ICO.

“The applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence, his conviction has been reversed in circumstances where a newly discovered fact (the lack of consideration by the Secretary of State) shows beyond reasonable doubt that there has been a miscarriage of justice, that is the applicant is innocent of the crime for which he was convicted,” he said.

“I therefore conclude that the Department of Justice erred in law in determining that the reversal of the applicant’s conviction arose from a legal ruling on facts which had been known all along.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at victims' group SEFF, said: "This is yet a further instance where the laws of our land are being manipulated for the purpose of historical rewrite.

"Innocent victims and survivors of terrorism will have their head in their hands when watching the news this evening or reading tomorrow's newspapers.

"Sadly, today's ruling by the court is reflected in other aspects of public discourse, e.g. the Secretary of State recently stating; "Martin McGuinness will, along with Gerry Adams, be remembered for the courage and leadership he showed in persuading the republican movement of peace".

"No, they won't be by innocent victims/survivors of terrorism, they will be remembered for their roles within the Provisional republican movement and the impact their words and actions had within this society, bringing devastation to many homes across this land and well beyond.

"What do the rank and file of the Provisional IRA who lay in ditches and prison having debased their own humanity, murdering their own neighbours in carrying out the republican movement's flawed strategy think of today's ruling?

"There was always another way, there was always an alternative to murder and mayhem, a democratic pathway always existed.”