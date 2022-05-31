John Paul McDonagh killing: Murder accused Joseph Joyce ‘made the choice’ to arm himself with lethal weapon, court told

A 32-year-old man charged with murder "made the choice" to arm himself with a lethal weapon and engage in a street battle, a jury was told today.

Joseph Joyce is standing trial at Belfast Crown Court on a charge of murdering 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh.

Mr McDonagh sustained a fatal leg wound during the street fight, which occurred on the evening of Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Coolcullen Meadow area of Enniskillen. Despite receiving medical attention, he died two days later.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to a jury of eight men and four woman as the Crown opened its case against Joyce.

Senior prosecutor Barra McGrory QC revealed that, at the time, the Joyce family lived at Coolcullen Meadow, while the McDonaghs resided in neighbouring Drumawill Gardens.

Their gardens backed onto each other, and during the afternoon and early evening of April 11, 2020, the McDonaghs were having a BBQ in their garden and playing loud music.

At around 7.30pm, a row broke out between Joyce and the McDonaghs over a garden fence, and a short time later, three McDonagh brothers walked the short distance from their street to Joyce's.

When the two parties met on the street, Joyce had armed himself with a bottle of ammonia in one hand and a scythe-like weapon in the other, while the McDonaghs were carrying a knife, bottle and garden hoe.

Mr McGrory told the jury: "Tragically, during the course of this fight which occurred on the street, John Paul McDonagh was fatally injured by Joseph Joyce, using the scythe.

"He punctured the leg, cut the leg of John Paul McDonagh and severed an important artery which tragically led to his death.

"He bled profusely at the scene, he was taken to hospital, he was unable to survive and died two days later."

John Paul's brother Gerard also sustained a leg wound during the altercation.

When he was arrested on suspicion of murder, Joseph Joyce provided police with a pre-prepared statement in which he claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Now with an address at Abercorn Road in Derry, Joyce said he was protecting himself and his family in the face of an attack by the McDonagh brothers.

Disputing this claim, Mr McGrory said "this was not self-defence", adding Joyce "made certain choices which the prosecution say were wrong choices and were unlawful choices".

Mr McGrory said that if Joyce had been in fear of the McDonaghs, he could have chosen to lock his front door and call the police.

The prosecutor said instead of doing this, Joyce chose to arm himself with a "lethal weapon" which he had "no business bringing out on the street in the first place".

Joyce, the Crown barrister said, then chose to engage in a street battle with the McDonaghs and chose to use the bladed weapon.

In the footage played in court, Joyce could be seen striking at the McDonaghs with the scythe.

After being hit on the lower leg, John Paul McDonagh was captured on CCTV hoping away from the confrontation.

Joyce was subsequently charged with five offences arising from the fatal incident.

He denies murdering John Paul McDonagh, wounding his brother Gerard McDonagh with intent, possessing two separate weapons in a public place, and fighting and making an affray.

The trial continues.