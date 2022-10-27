John Paul McDonagh murder: Joe Joyce jailed for 10 years over 18-year-old’s ‘traumatic and unnecessary death’ in Co Fermanagh ‘street battle’

A man has been told he will spend a minimum of 10 years in jail for the murder of a teenager during a 'street battle' in Co Fermanagh.

John Paul McDonagh (18) died two days after sustaining a fatal wound to his lower left leg during the altercation in Enniskillen in April 2020.

His killer Joe Joyce was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

As he imposed a minimum tariff of 10 years for the murder, Mr Justice Rooney said that whilst he accepted Joyce did not intend to kill Mr McDonagh, he spoke of the loss to the deceased's family due to his "traumatic and unnecessary death."

Joyce was convicted by a jury in June of murdering Mr McDonagh.

Victim John Paul McDonagh

During the trial at Belfast Crown Court, the jury of eight men and four women were shown footage of the fatal incident, which occurred outside Joyce's Coolcullen Meadows home.

Prior to the street violence, Joyce and the McDonaghs - who lived at nearby Drumawell Gardens - became involved in a verbal dispute at the rear of their properties.

Joyce claimed the McDonaghs threatened to burn his house, and just minutes after the row three McDonagh brothers - armed with a knife, hoe and glass bottle - left their home and walked the short distance to Coolcullen Meadows.

In the footage, Joyce can be seen brandishing a slash-hook in one hand and a plastic bottle filled with ammonia in the other.

The CCTV captured the McDonaghs advancing on Joyce, and at one stage the hoe is swung at Joyce's head area. Also caught on camera was the fatal blow administering by Joyce to the back of Mr McDonagh's leg.

Despite receiving medical treatment both at the scene and in the South West Acute Hospital, Mr McDonagh passed away on the morning of April 13, 2020 having suffered a heart attack and multiple organ failure.

Joyce, now with an address at Clon Elagh in Londonderry, initially absconded from the scene, but following his arrest he told police he was acting in self-defence and was protecting his pregnant wife, his home and his children from an imminent attack by the McDonaghs.

He has since expressed remorse and said he was "deeply sorry" for causing Mr McDonagh's death.

As he sentenced Joyce, Mr Justice Rooney spoke of the impact the murder has had on the deceased's mother who witnessed the fatal attack on her son.

The judge said: "It is abundantly clear by Rose McDonagh's statement that John Paul was deeply loved by her, her immediate family and by others.

"It's important that the court and the defendant realises and understands the extend of the damage that has been caused to Rose McDonagh and her family due to John Paul's traumatic and unnecessary death.

"I recognise that the loss of John Paul McDonagh's life can't be measured by the length of a prison sentence. There is no term of imprisonment that I can impose that will reconcile his mother, his family and his friends to the loss, nor will it cure their pain."

Joyce was sentenced for murdering Mr McDonagh, wounding the deceased's brother Gerard McDonagh, possessing two offences weapons - namely the slash hook and bottle of ammonia - and a charge of causing an affray.

He will spend the next 10 years in prison before he is considered eligible for release on licence by the Paroles Commission.

Also sentenced was Joseph Joyce's wife Ellen (31), from Clon Elagh in Derry, who was handed two-month sentence, suspended for a year, on a charge of common assault on the same day.

After being confronted by several McDonagh women in her front garden, Ellen picked up the bottle filled with ammonia thrown there by her husband and flicked it in the face of Caroline McDonagh.

Several members of the McDonagh family are also due to be sentenced at a later date for a range of offences arising from the same incident.

This includes Gerard McDonagh who was convicted by a jury in a separate trial of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Joseph Joyce and possessing an offensive weapon.