State witness claims the defence are trying to “destroy” him “in every possible way”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined by Gerry Hutch's defence barrister, Brendan Grehan SC.

As Jonathan Dowdall was subjected to a third day of punishing cross examination it became clear that he has a problem: his own recorded words keep coming back to haunt him.