Judge conducts court hearing with naked woman after she smeared excrement in custody cell

A judge went down into custody cells in Belfast to deal with the case of a woman charged with exposure.

Posie Nerberka, 28, was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court after being arrested at the weekend.

But a defence lawyer asked for her not to be brought up because she was naked and had smeared excrement.

Instead, District Judge George Conner agreed to conduct proceedings in the custody cells at the Laganside court complex.

He was accompanied by Nerberka's solicitor, a prosecutor and a police constable who connected her to the charge.

Nerberka, formerly of University Street in the city, is accused of exposing herself in that area on Sunday.

With no current address available to her, no application for bail was made.

She was remanded into custody to appear again by video-link on April 14.

Requests were also made for her to be urgently referred for hospital assessment.