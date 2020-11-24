Judge confusion as Derry man Buga avoids jail after paying for sex

A Romanian man who admitted paying a prostitute for sex has been handed a 12 month conditional discharge at Londonderry Magistrates Court - although the magistrate said it was hard for him to "wrap my head around" the charge

A Romanian man who admitted paying a prostitute for sex has been handed a 12 month conditional discharge at Londonderry Magistrates Court - although the magistrate said it was hard for him to "wrap my head around" the charge.

The defendant, Daniel Buga (41), whose address was given as Grove Place in the Carlisle Road area of Derry, pleaded guilty to a single charge of paying for sexual services by a person in a house at Grove Place last weekend.

He was arrested when the police called at the address on Sunday evening.

District Judge Ted Magill asked a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service to "explain to me how it is a criminal offence for two adults to engage in paid for consensual sexual activity? They both engaged in it - he's arrested and spends the night in custody and she's not".

When the prosecutor replied that "sex trafficking is a problem here", Mr Magill said the defendant was not charged with that.

"The facts are he attended with a prostitute, they did engage in sexual activity which he paid for, then, for whatever reason, the police arrived," the magistrate said.

"He admits to committing an offence and is arrested. She is not despite the fact they both engaged in some sexual consensual activity.

"It is hard for me to wrap my head around that because it means if two people decided to go inside for paid for sex, one is guilty and the other isn't."

A defence solicitor said Buga, who had no previous convictions, was unable to attend the video link hearing because he had tested positive for Covid following his arrest.