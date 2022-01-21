Judge criticises Prison Service after court told they refused to release suspect in murder of Natasha Melendez into police custody

A leading magistrate has been highly critical of the Prison Service after a court was told that they refused to release a suspect in the murder of a woman in Lisburn in 2020 into police custody.

A Co Down man appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry charged in connection with the murder of Natasha Melendez on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who cannot be named at this time for legal reasons, faces four charges.

Formerly from Venezuela, Ms Melendez was attacked at her home in the Pond Park area of Lisburn in March 2020.

The accused faces a charge of murdering the 32-year-old in March, 2020.

The mum-of-four passed away 11 days after she was admitted to hospital on March 22, having suffered serious injuries in a violent assault.

He also faces a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent on an unknown date in February 2020, a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on an unknown date on December 2019.

A fourth charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 15, 2020.

The 33-year-old confirmed that he understood the four charges against him.

Giving evidence to the court, Det. Inspector Davis said he believed he could connect the alleged killer to each of the offences and revealed that although initially arrested and questioned in the time between the assault and Ms Melendez’s tragic death, the Prison Service refused to release the defendant into the custody of the police for further interviews.

District Judge Rosie Watters described the stance of the Prison Service as “shocking”. The senior detective said that due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until last week that investigators were able to conduct further interviews with the alleged killer but even then, despite the police wanting to keep him overnight, they were only allowed to hold him between 10-5 over the course of three days.

He further revealed the victim’s grieving mother found it difficult to “understand the cause of the delay”.

Any prisoner who enters a custody in Northern Ireland must go through a two-week isolation period as prison staff try to minimise the risk of a Covid outbreak.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner told DJ Watters that his client “has been waiting for almost two years and throughout that period, he has wanted this matter dealt with”, adding that the alleged killer was “willing to have to go into isolation….at no stage did he say he did not want to go into isolation, it was the Prison Service who just refused to release him”.

“I think it’s shocking,” said District Judge Watters, who said she remembered the killing because the victim “was larger than life”.

“She appeared before this court for various things, nothing terribly serious,” said the judge, “I suppose I was aware that she had been found alive and had subsequently passed away… it’s shocking that it’s taken this length of time.”

The alleged killer was remanded into custody and the case adjourned to 14 February.