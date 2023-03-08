Judge describes hatchet-attack case as ‘complete horror story’

Bail refused to man accused of threatening to cut victim’s toes off

A Belfast man accused of attacking a man with a hatchet was refused bail today after a judge said the allegations “look like a complete horror story… of sheer wanton violence.”

Refusing to free 27-year-old Mark McKechnie, District Judge Mark Hamill said he has a “highly relevant record”.

He said given the level of “grotesque violence” in the offence, he was refusing bail due to the risk of further offences and witness interference.

McKechnie, listed as no fixed address in Belfast, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on two men with intent, having a knife at Roger’s Place in the city and having a hatchet with intent to cause GBH on March 1 this year.

He is also accused of kidnap and false imprisonment on the same date.

Giving evidence to Newtownards Magistrates Court, a police detective described how officers were called to a report of an incident at a house at Rogers Place that Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived one of the complainants, who was clearly injured, was sitting in the sofa while McKechnie was “lying under a blanket.”

Initially, the complainant said he had fallen down the stairs but when he was taken out of the room away from McKechnie, he claimed the defendant “punched him several times to the face” and officers noted that he had a wound to his thigh “consistent with being struck by a hatchet.”

The complainant said McKechnie “threatened to cut off his toes if he didn’t pay” a debt he said he was owed.

The officer said a second complainant has also sustained “extensive facial injuries” and he also initially claimed he had fallen. But once out of earshot of McKechnie, he reported that he had been punched repeatedly by the defendant and a second male who has since been freed on police bail pending further enquiries.

Shortly after McKechnie had been taken to custody, the second complainant further alleged there had been fights and scuffles throughout the night and that at one stage, he got outside and tried to run up the street and away, but he said McKechnie and the other man grabbed him, held a knife to his back and forced him back into the property.

A hatchet was recovered from the back garden but when he was arrested and interviewed, McKechnie refused to answer police questions.

Defence counsel Conan Rea conceded that McKechnie had previous relevant convictions for offences which were “remarkably similar” to the fresh offences in that he had held a victim against his will and “threatened to cut off the man’s fingers.”

He argued however that the complainants had given several different versions of alleged events “and it’s clear that all parties had taken a considerable amount of alcohol and allegedly drugs as well.”

Mr Rea submitted that as McKechnie had a proposed bail address on the other side of Belfast, the police concerns could be met with strict bail conditions.

“This looks like a complete horror story in the house in terms of the sheer wanton violence,” said Distrtict Judge Hamill who concluded that due to the previous relevant convictions and the “allegation of grotesque violence….bail is refused due to further offences and witness interference.”

McKechnie, who appeared at court by video link from prison, was remanded back into custody and his case adjourned to April 5.