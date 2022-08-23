Judge issues warning in alleged sex offender case not to use preliminary proceedings to scare child witness from trial

Mallon appeared before Omagh Magistrates’ Court last November, where he was remanded on bail

A judge has issued a stern warning to lawyers acting for a man accused of sexual offences against a girl not to turn the court process “into a three-ringed circus… to put the fear of God into child witnesses”.

Peter Michael Mallon (20), from Main Street, Ballygawley, is accused of intentionally inciting the random child to engage in sexual activity on April 17, 2021, as well as exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

He first appeared before Omagh Magistrates’ Court last November, where a police officer explained the child was standing outside a shop with her dog and a friend when she was spoken to “inappropriately by a stranger”.

The judge on that occasion remarked: “These are extremely serious matters.”

Mallon was remanded on bail and earlier this year a prosecuting lawyer advised the case would be proceeding on indictment.

Matters were adjourned to fix a committal date and at review stage a defence solicitor alerted the court to what he felt was an element of “overcharging”.

District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “This is going on indictment. The decision is made. The only way you can challenge that is by mixed committal.”

Northern Ireland is the last area in the UK to have mixed committals, also known as preliminary investigations, which involve the defence challenging the evidence of some or all witnesses relied upon by the prosecution.

While they are currently in the process of being phased out, that does not apply to any currently live cases.

Judge Kelly had adjourned matters until today, by which time the defence were to advise the prosecution which evidence they objected to.

But when the case was called, the prosecutor confirmed no correspondence had been received.

“In other words, is the defence deliberately messing with my system?” queried Judge Kelly.

The prosecution replied: “I can neither confirm nor deny that.”

“This is not how we do business and the defence should be reminded of that,” the judge continued.

She told the prosecution to assume the evidence of all their witnesses is disputed and they will be required to attend court for the mixed committal.

Judge Kelly warned: “As at least one of the objected witnesses is a child, I make it clear I do not want this process used as a three-ring circus. In my experience that’s the only reason for mixed committal proceedings in these types of cases involving these types of witnesses: it’s basically to put the fear of God in them and ensure they don’t turn up for any trial. Do not be calling child witnesses to get them to change their minds or say something they didn’t say originally. That is a matter for the jury.”

She concluded: “In short, don’t be wasting time.”

The matter will be mentioned again next month.