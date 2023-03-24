Judge orders date for prosecution file in Natalie McNally murder-accused case

Prosecutors have been ordered by a judge to provide a date for submitting a file on the man accused of murdering Natalie McNally.

Stephen McCullagh (33) did not appear before Craigavon Court today when the case was listed for hearing.

A prosecutor requested a further four weeks to prepare the file, “which will not be due for some time”.

However, the judge made it clear she expected more information.

“I understand that, but you should have a date for the file at least,” she replied.

Natalie McNally

Prosecutors said their case will not be ready for “some months” but promised to provide a deadline for completion soon.

The case is due to be heard again on April 21.

It comes a month after McCullagh was refused bail at the High Court in Belfast.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks’ pregnant with McCullagh’s child, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas.