Judge orders destruction of pit bull which attacked dog and its owner

The dog attacked another dog and its owner in the Greyabbey area (Stock picture: Getty)

A judge today ordered the destruction of an XL American pit bull after it attacked another dog and its owner.

While charges against Peter Robert Harris (age unknown) were withdrawn by the prosecution at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, defence counsel Stuart Magee conceded the judge still had the power to order the dog, called Cyclone, be humanely euthanised.

Harris, from Cornmill Way in Millisle, was charged with four offences arising from the incident on occurred on February 9, this year “at or about 4:25pm on the Tullykevin Road, Greyabbey,” including being the keeper of a dog which attacked another dog, keeping a dog which attacked a person, having a dog that strayed and having a dog without a licence.

Prosecuting counsel Chris Holmes told the court the dog was being looked after by a third party, but it escaped, attacked another dog in the neighbouring property and also attacked that animal’s owner.

“There are photographs but they’re horrific,” he told District Judge Amanda Brady, “the other animal was basically torn apart.”

The American pit bull was seized at the time of the attack and has been in the care of the council since the incident but while District Judge Brady said she was sure the costs to date “would be quite an amount,” Mr Holmes said the council was not seeking any costs from Mr Harris.

He told the court the criminal charges against Harris were being withdrawn on the basis the dog was being cared for by a third party and as such, Harris had an “absolute defence” to the charges.

Formally withdrawing the criminal charges and granting the destruction order, Judge Brady said while “its not something that anyone wants to do because if the animal had been properly supervised this would not have happened but there’s no alternative.”