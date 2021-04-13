Judge orders psychiatric report for Omagh man who urinated on graves

Psychiatric reports are to be obtained ahead of sentencing in the case of Omagh man who deliberately urinated on a number of graves over a short space of time last year.

Gary McBlane (52) from McClay Park, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court where he pleaded to four counts of indecent behaviour.

These occurred on August 17, 28, 29 and 31, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh.

He was detected after police viewed CCTV footage following concerns raised by cemetery staff who spotted a male urinating on graves.

A defence solicitor pointed out McBlane currently has two live suspended sentences on record, although neither were imposed for the current type of offending.

He requested an adjournment for pre-sentence reports and pointed out he also intends to have McBlane assessed by a psychiatrist.

District Judge Mark McGarrity agreed to a slightly longer adjournment to allow for all reports to be obtained and considered.

McBlane will be sentenced on May 18.