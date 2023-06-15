Judge praises ‘extreme bravery’ of public who tackled masked man brandishing machete

A judge today praised the “extreme bravery” of members of the public who tackled and disarmed a masked man who was brandishing a two-foot machete in the street.

Refusing to grant bail to Corrie Gordon, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was concerned about the risk of further offences, but, in remanding the 23-year-old into custody, he told the court that, in detaining him at the scene, “members of the public, I have to say, exhibited extreme bravery in confronting the defendant, who was armed with a dangerous weapon”.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court by video-link from police custody, Gordon, from Cappagh Avenue in Portstewart, confirmed that he understood the seven charges against him arising from an incident on June 14 this year.

Man arrested in Derry town after wielding large knife on street

Gordon faces three counts of common assault and single charges of making a threat to kill, possessing a bladed article on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine, possessing class A cocaine and possessing class C pregabalin.

Objecting to Gordon being granted bail, Constable Perry outlined how the genesis of the case was in a social media disagreement between Gordon and an alleged victim, who works at the Egyptian barbershop in Coleraine.

According to the police case, Gordon turned up at the barbershop dressed all in black, wearing a black balaclava, carrying a black backpack and brandishing a two-foot machete, and he chased the victim into a back room, putting two others in fear of assault.

“Following this, the defendant rampaged around public streets, the railway station and close to Millburn Primary School, swinging the machete and shouting that he had a gun,” said the officer.

Corrie Gordon

She told the court that members of the public intervened, disarmed Gordon and held him until police arrived, adding that officers recovered the drugs from his backpack.

Constable Perry revealed how “a group of primary school children on their way to a swimming lesson missed seeing the incident by a couple of minutes”, but that the incident was “widely viewed by the public first hand and on social media”.

Arrested and interviewed, Gordon “made no admissions and showed no remorse”, claiming instead that he had gone for a haircut when a masked male “came at him with a big knife and he took it off him, and the balaclava, and ran away wearing it”.

Objecting to bail, the officer said there were concerns about “public confidence and public safety”, further revealing that Gordon is “under investigation” for having a flick knife two weeks ago.

“He has shown a callous disregard for public safety by brandishing a machete in public spaces,” said Constable Perry, suggesting that Gordon would not abide by conditions if freed.

Gordon’s defence counsel accepted there was a “strong prima facie case”, but highlighted that he still “enjoyed the presumption of innocence”, arguing that, with a bail address with his mother in Portstewart, “robust bail conditions” could be imposed to address police concerns.

Remanding Gordon into custody, District Judge Broderick adjourned the case to July 10.