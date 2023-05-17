Judge questions decision to bring trial as life-sentence prisoner cleared of attacking officer

A life-sentence inmate has been acquitted of attacking and threatening to kill a prison officer in his cell.

The judge questioned the decision to bring the prosecution against Roy Kerr, who is behind bars for attempting to kill a doctor and two members of his family.

In directing the Craigavon Crown Court jury to acquit the 45-year-old, Judge Patrick Lynch KC queried the PPS decision to prosecute a man who is serving three life sentences and who would not have been freed regardless of the outcome of the trial.

He told the jury, given the mechanics of the complainant’s injury, he was satisfied there was no prospect of a properly-directed jury being able to find Kerr guilty of an intentional assault.

Also, because of the confused scene within Kerr’s cell in Maghaberry on November 6, 2020, they could not be sure he had uttered a specific threat to kill the prison officer.

The jury had heard Kerr was harming himself and was covered in blood.

A decision was made to enter his cell “to save his life”, but when officers did so, there was a fracas, with one sustaining an injury to his wrist.

Having directed the jury to acquit Kerr, who represented himself, Judge Lynch told them, “you are probably wondering what his position is and why he is in prison”.

“He is serving a life sentence for attempted murder,” he revealed.

The judge explained Kerr had set fire to a house he had previously burgled by pouring petrol through the letter box and setting it alight while the residents, a doctor and his wife and son, were asleep inside.

“The doctor took his own life not that long afterwards and certainly, the family attributed in part the actions of Mr Kerr to that,” he said.

He described Kerr as a “highly intelligent man, unfortunately wrapped in a warped personality”.

Handed three life sentences for three counts of attempted murder with a minimum tariff of 10 years, Kerr has been in prison since his arrest in 2008 and Judge Lynch said “his attitude seems to be that he is unlikely to ever be released”.

“One wonders, and I express this publicly, one wonders why the prosecution found it necessary to go through this procedure and bringing this man to trial,” he asked.

Further revealing Kerr had previously been prosecuted for a similar offence in relation to a prison officer assault, the judge said the determinate sentence he imposed for that crime “makes no difference whatsoever” to his potential release date.

“I publicly wonder if there’s any purpose in having this matter brought to trial in circumstances where it has caused considerable difficulty over the last 18 months,” the judge said.

In that previous case, Kerr was handed an 18-month sentence for threatening to slice a female prison officer “from head to toe” in June 2018.

Kerr, originally from Inverness, has amassed more than 150 convictions.

In 2009, he was jailed for trying to kill Dr Raymond White in arson attack as they slept in their east Belfast home.

That attack happened in May 2008, the day before doctor and his wife Aileen were due to give evidence against Kerr over a charge that he had twice burgled their home.

Kerr pushed wheelie bins against the front and back doors and poured petrol through the letter box before setting it all alight.

He burnt his hands in the process and it was his screams of pain which alerted the family.

Sentencing Kerr at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said he posed a "very real risk of causing serious harm to those whom he considers have crossed him in some way".