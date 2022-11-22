Judge rules no evidence of collusion in Newtownards legacy shooting

A punishment shooting victim has established no evidence of police collusion with the suspected loyalist paramilitary gunmen, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Humphreys rejected claims that the PSNI failed to effectively investigate the attack on Peter Johnston more than 20 years ago.

Mr Johnston was targeted at his home in Newtownards, Co Down in October 2000.

Four men wearing balaclavas entered the property, beating and shooting him in both legs.

They also allegedly attempted to shoot him in the back, only for the gun to jam.

No-one has ever been charged in connection with what he believed was an attempt to murder him.

In 2021 Mr Johnston’s lawyer was informed that the investigation is no longer live.

Judicial review proceedings were issued against the PSNI, claiming a continued failure to investigate the attack breached obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Johnston stated a belief that police may have identified the perpetrators through intelligence but decided against taking further steps in order to protect sources within loyalist paramilitaries operating in Newtownards.

Ruling on the challenge, Mr Justice Humphreys said the case had been based on claims of collusion with loyalist paramilitaries.

“There is, in reality, no such evidence presented to the court,” he said.

“It is simply not open to the court to draw a general inference… that there must have been some collusion between the police and loyalists.” “This is entirely insufficient to ground a claim of want of independence on the part of those who initially investigated the attack.”

Dismissing the judicial review, the judge added: “The evidence which the court has is that the attack was investigated in a conventional manner but did not lead to anyone being charged or convicted.”

Following the decision Mr Johnston’s solicitor, Owen Beattie, said: “We are actively considering other legal avenues open to our client to uncover the true circumstances of this attack."