Judge says Strabane driver caught speeding at 121mph ‘should not drive to court’

A Strabane motorist was detected driving at 121mph — believed to be one of the highest speeds before a court in Northern Ireland this year.

Brandon Chambers (22), of Collins Walk in the town, broke a 70mph speed limit on March 30 this year.

The full details have yet to be outlined and the location of the detection was not revealed at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant had been at court earlier today but was not present when the case was passed until later in the day.

A defence lawyer said it was a guilty plea.

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case until June 27 and said the defendant had to be present then.

District Judge Broderick said the defendant “should not drive to court”, as “it was a very high speed and a disqualification is highly likely”.

A PSNI motoring offences report published earlier this year for the period from December 2021 to the end of November 2022 showed that the highest speed detected by officers during that time was 140mph on the M1 motorway near Craigavon.