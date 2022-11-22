Judge sets date for plea hearing of five accused in case concerning death of William ‘Pat’ McCormick

A plea hearing concerning the murder of father-of-four William ‘Pat’ McCormick will take place in the new year, a senior judge determined today .

A total of five people are due to be sentenced on charges linked to the murder of the 55-year-old Newtownards man, whose remains were recovered from a lake near Ballygowan in May 2019.

He was lured to a flat on Castle Street in Comber on May 2019 and his body was discovered in the flooded quarry two months later.

In a brief hearing at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice Scoffield asked barristers for both the prosecution and defence if they were in a position to agree on a date for the plea hearing.

When this was confirmed, the judge set the date as Friday, January 20, 2023.

He added: “Sentence will not be passed on that day, as I will want to consider everything and reflect on it.”

Earlier this year, David Gill (30), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to murdering Mr McCormick on May 30, 2019, and has already been handed a life sentence.

The minimum amount of time he will spend in prison before he is considered eligible for release will be determined in the new year.

Lesley Ann Dodds (24), from Ross House in Belfast, is due to be sentenced on a charge of manslaughter after she admitted to the unlawful killing of Mr McCormick.

Three other co-accused, from Co Down, are also awaiting sentence on charges linked to the fatal incident.

William Gill (43), from Terrace View in Waringstown, Andrew Leslie (23), from Mourne Crescent in Moneyreagh, and Jonathon Montgomery (23), from Castle Espie Road in Comber, all admitted a charge of withholding information.

After confirming the date for the plea hearing, Mr Justice Scoffield ordered that David Gill be produced from custody on January 20, 2023, and that the other four defendants attend in person.