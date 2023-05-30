Judge tells loyalist feud accused ‘no way in world’ he was granting bail amid ‘ongoing, deadly’ dispute

A judge today warned a solicitor that he was “talking to a brick wall” when applying for bail for anyone linked to the “deadly” ongoing loyalist feud in north Down .

Ards Magistrates’ Court also heard from police that there had now been 119 incidents related to the dispute between rival gangs.

“While there’s an ongoing, deadly feud, keeping [the police’s] hands full, there is no way in the world that I’m going to grant bail, whether it’s for five hours, five days or five minutes,” declared District Judge Mark Hamill.

He made his point as he refused to free Curtis Johnston to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral.

Despite arguments from defence solicitor Patrick Higgins that the merits of each bail application should be looked at individually, the judge told him: “An ongoing feud is a guarantee of the risk of further offences.”

Emphasising each word, he told the solicitor: “Bail. Is. Refused. You are talking to a brick wall, I’m afraid.”

Johnston (24) is one of four men from north Down facing charges of affray, disorderly behaviour and making threats to kill arising from two incidents, one in Donaghadee and the other in Ards Shopping Centre, on March 31 this year.

The four, whose addresses are subject to a reporting restriction due to alleged threats against them, are Ryan ‘Buster’ Lee Johnston (29), Curtis Johnston, Karl O’Neill (38) and Colin Adair (36).

In relation to the incident at Ards Shopping Centre, all four are charged with affray and disorderly behaviour on March 31 and all four bar Adair are also charged with common assault of a man on the same date.

On a separate indictment, the four are accused of making a threat to kill and with affray at an address in Donaghadee, also on March 31.

While Buster Johnston has been granted High Court bail, his co-accused all remain in custody and, today, the police said they were objecting to a compassionate bail application by Curtis Johnston as he sought to be freed from jail for five hours to attend the funeral of his great-grandmother tomorrow.

A detective constable reminded the court how, according to the police case, the four defendants were sitting in Adair’s BMW X5 outside an address in Donaghadee at around 2.30pm on the aforementioned date when the the four defendants were heard by the complainant and his neighbour making threats to kill.

According to the witnesses, threats were made to the male: “You are a dead man… We’re going to rip your head off... You’re a dead man walking.”

The neighbour was so fearful and concerned about reprisals that she left her house that day.

Following the alleged incident in Donaghadee, the four men were allegedly at Ards Shopping Centre, where they coincidentally spotted a man with whom they had an issue over a separate case of death by dangerous driving.

With three of them wearing masks, the defendants allegedly “marched through the shopping centre” while worried parents “lifted their children out of the way” and sought refuge in doorways before the male was allegedly assaulted.

The officer told the court that, to date, there have been “119 incidents all related to the ongoing loyalist feud”, with properties and cars being petrol-bombed and burnt out and “shots fired at a residential property”, while one faction have threatened “they will not stop until all the others have left the area”.

She said police were objecting to Curtis Johnston being freed, even on a temporary basis, due to concerns about further offences, witness interference “and [that] he will consume intoxicating substances”.

Mr Higgins highlighted that while Buster Johnston is alleged to have played a more significant role, he was deemed suitable for full bail by the High Court, arguing that because Curtis Johnston is only seeking a temporary release for five hours and has a surety, he should be allowed to attend the funeral.

Mr Hamill told him, however: “I’m going to resort to quoting myself here: while there’s an ongoing feud, it’s inimical to bail. It rules out bail.

“And I will further quote myself: someone is going to get killed in this feud if the police don’t keep a lid on it,” warned the judge.