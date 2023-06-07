Judge tells security industry regulator to go through Jamie Bryson's 19-page defence 'line by line'

In the ongoing saga of the SIA prosecution of the north Down loyalist activist District Judge Amanda Brady said Mr Bryson, who is representing himself, had lodged a 19-page, skeleton argument where he is applying for a not guilty direction based on the state of the evidence.

During a brief hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court, the judge told SIA counsellor Andrew Brownlie the defendant had “set out many points emphatically and I think I need to see your response to each of the points.”

“Mr Bryson has set out a thorough skeleton argument…so I think you should take his skeleton argument and write under each paragraph your response and answer each individual issue as it’s raised and that makes it easier for the court to work out where we go with this,” said the judge.

Representing himself in a private prosecution brought by the SIA, Mr Bryson is charged with making a false statement to the Security Industry Authority and recklessly making a false statement to the SIA on 6 June 2018 that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded.”

The court has heard that the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in September 2017 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director, as part of an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson stated that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

It is the contention that according to a £450 invoice for "SIA licensed event supervisors" at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017, a document created by JJ Security Services, five men were supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour each.

In a case which has been live for five years and which has been visited upon almost every level of court in the land from the Petty Sessions to the Court of Appeal, Mr Bryson has lodged repeated legal arguments seeking to undermine the legality and validity of the case against him.

In his latest application for a not guilty direction, arguing that any notional jury “properly directed could not safely convict” even taking the prosecuting evidence at it’s height, Mr Bryson is arguing that SIA powers did not extend to NI and also that the SIA chair did not have the power to delegate authority to the SIA investigators who conducted enquiries into his alleged activities.

Adjourning the case to 22 June, DJ Brady asked Mr Brownlie to go through the defence argument “line by line” and give his reasoned response as to why the points do not apply but “simply saying ‘that’s not right’ isn’t going to help me in this.”

“Nobody wants this case to conclude more than me and I want to get it finished before the summer break if at all possible,” concluded the judge.