Judge warns accused charity box thief of ‘severe’ sentence if convicted

An alleged thief accused of stealing a charity box belonging to the Community Rescue Service was todaywarned he faces jail if convicted.

Owen Joseph O’Neill appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, by video-link from police custody after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed.

The 49-year-old, from Glenburn Park in Magherafelt, faces three charges of theft arising from incidents at Kenny’s Spar in Garvagh on January 22 this year, where he allegedly stole alcohol and a charity box belonging to the Community Rescue Service.

The full facts were not opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer said there was CCTV evidence in the case and defence counsel Grant Powles said he would have a discussion with the defendant.

Highlighting that the Community Rescue Service is a charity and “were recently involved in searches in a recent murder, which appeared in this court”, District Judge Peter King warned O’Neill: “If there’s a finding that you stole this charity box, I will deal with this in as severe a way as I can.”

Freeing O’Neill on bail and adjourning the case to June 26, District Judge King advised the alleged thief to “take some time to speak to Mr Powles”.