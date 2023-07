Allowing judges to oversee politicians and civil servants operating without much scrutiny is a crucial safeguard for public

Stormont's inability to defend its decisions in the courts is often due to its own basic failures: Photo by Liam McBurney/PA

In a democracy, power is constrained to protect personal liberties and curtail the potential for authoritarianism — but those constraints make it harder to get things done, even if they have overwhelming public support.