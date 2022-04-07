Jurors not properly guided on self-defence claims in ‘one-punch’ killing case, appeal court told

Jurors who found a man guilty of the “one-punch” killing of his friend during a trip to the seaside were not properly guided on claims he acted in self-defence, the Court of Appeal has heard.

Joseph Dorrian (24) is seeking to overturn his conviction for the manslaughter of Darren O’Neill at Tyrella Beach, Co Down in June 2019.

A defence barrister contended there was a flaw in the charge to the jury on the issue of whether he had felt under threat.

Brendan Kelly QC submitted: “How can a conviction be safe if, in the core legal direction, an error was made?”

In March last year Dorrian, from Lakeview in Crumlin, Co Antrim, received a three-year sentence for the clash which claimed the life of 22-year-old Mr O’Neill.

Previous courts heard the friends got into a fight after going to the beach near Newcastle with two females.

Dorrian alleged that he reacted in self-defence after Mr O’Neill had struck him first.

The blow he delivered resulted in the victim dying in hospital two days later.

But at trial jurors rejected claims that he had felt under threat during the confrontation.

Dorrian was ordered to serve half his sentence in prison and the remainder on licence.

Appealing the manslaughter conviction, defence representatives challenged the judicial guidance on dealing with allegations that he had been “invited” to hit Mr O’Neill, and how that impacted on his self-defence case.

Mr Kelly submitted: “What you have got is an inadvertent trespass into the jury’s role.”

However, Gavan Duffy QC, prosecuting, insisted the trial judge had properly and fairly set out the evidence and defence arguments.

“It was very clear that (to convict) the jury had to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Dorrian did not believe he was under threat,” counsel added.

Reserving judgment in the appeal, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan pledged: “We will provide a ruling as soon as we can.”