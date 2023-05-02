Jury clears Dublin men accused of Belfast hotel rape on judge’s direction

Three Dublin men accused of the gang rape of a woman in a Belfast hotel room were today formally acquitted of all charges after the prosecution offered no evidence against them.

Sitting side by side in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, Conor Lawlor (20), from Bannow Road, Cabra, Jake O’Sullivan (18), from Barnamore Grove, Finglas, and Cameron Kynes (18), from St Jarlath Road, Cabra, all confirmed they were ready for their trial and, accordingly, 12 jurors were sworn.

But prosecuting KC Philip Mateer told them, however, that he had taken instructions not to offer any evidence in relation to any of the charges against them.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC explained to the jury that, having been brought to court to face charges, the defendants were legally entitled to have formal not-guilty verdicts recorded against their names.

He also explained to the jury that their oath was to come to verdicts according to the evidence, but, as no evidence had been offered, they had to enter verdicts of “not guilty by direction”.

With their names cleared, Judge Lynch told the defendants they were free to leave the dock.

At a hearing last week, Mr Mateer explained the Public Prosecution Service directors’ office had instructed not to proceed with the case, but it was only today that the three men were formally acquitted by the jury on the judge’s direction.

Lawlor and Kynes had been charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration arising from an incident at the Balmoral Hotel on April 2 last year, while O’Sullivan was charged with oral rape and the sexual assault offences.

Previous court sittings heard how the trio were arrested shortly after the night porter at the Balmoral Hotel made a 999 call just after 3am on April 2 when the complainant alleged she had been raped.