Jury convicts man after viewing sex abuse videos

A jury who had to watch videos of child sex abuse has unanimously convicted the man who had them.

The Antrim Crown Court jury of five men and seven women deliberated for 40 minutes before unanimously convicting Brian Magee (33) on all 13 charges against him - four of making indecent videos of a child and nine of having extreme pornography.

The case is a legal first here, as it is the first time a jury has had to view sexually explicit videos involving children.

When Magee was arrested and interviewed, he denied the girls in the four indecent videos were under 18.

The jury heard how the videos - four of young girls and more than 80 of extreme pornography - were uncovered on computers seized by police when they searched Magee's home on Mount Street in Coleraine in June 2016.

Remanding Magee into custody, the judge told him that he would have to sign the police sex offenders register.