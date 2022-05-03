Jury discharged after burglary defendant dies

A jury presiding over a running trial was discharged on Tuesday due to the death of a defendant.

Darren Watson was charged with seven offences arising from an alleged incident in Ballynahinch in March 2020.

The 47-year-old denied the charges - which included aggravated burglary and criminal damage - and a trial commenced at Downpatrick Crown Court sitting in Belfast last week.

The hearing was due to resume on Tuesday, but a different course of action was taken after it emerged Mr Watson, from Ashburn in Ballynahinch, passed away on Monday.

He was found in his home by a relative and police are not treating his death as suspicious.

The trial judge, Geoffrey Millar QC, addressed the jury and said: "Ladies and gentlemen, you will notice that the dock is empty and the reason for that is that very tragically Mr Watson was found dead yesterday morning.

"Therefore, the trial is aborted. There will be a process to be gone through and I will be discharging you.

"I appreciate this is shocking news and distressing news. The background to how this occurred is not something that the court is privy to at this stage.

"Whatever the circumstances, the court extends sympathies to his family because it is a shocking event."

After thanking them for their service last week, Judge Millar discharged the 12 jurors and told them "you are free to go."

Prosecuting barrister David McClean informed Judge Miller that due to Mr Watson's death, there was an application made by the Crown that the file against the now deceased defendant will "be closed."