Jury dismissed in the murder trial of William McCormick after new developments

Exactly one week after being sworn to preside in a murder trial, a jury was today discharged by a senior judge.

The six men and women were thanked for their patience by Mr Justice Scoffield and were told “you are no longer required to sit on this jury.”

Last Monday, May 23, the 12 members were informed that the trial related to the death of Newtownards father-of-four William ‘Pat’ McCormick.

The 55-year-old was last seen at the end of May 2019 and his body was recovered from a lake in Ballygowan in July 2019.

After being sworn to preside over the case at Downpatrick Crown Court sitting in Belfast, Mr Justice Scoffield said Mr McCormick “was said to have died at a flat in Castle Street in Comber in or around the 30th of May, 2019.

“His body was recovered from a disused and flooded quarry, which was previously used as a fishing lake, near Ballygowan on the 9th of July 2019.”

Addressing the jury again today, the Judge said: “There have been a couple of developments in this case since you were sworn and the long and short of it is that it's not going to go ahead now.”

These developments, he explained, included two defendants changing their pleas, a medical issue concerning one of the defendants and the hospitalisation of a defence barrister.

Mr Justice Scoffield said that due to these issues, a decision was made that the trial was no longer going to proceed at this point.

He added: “It was thought the best outcome, the best approach and the fairest approach... would be to hold this trial at some stage later this year.”

A total of six defendants were initially charged with offences arising from Mr McCormick's death.

David Gill (29), of no fixed abode, was charged with murdering Mr McCormick on May 30, 2019.

Three days before the trial was due to commence, he changed his plea, admitted the charge and was handed a Life Sentence by Mr Justice Scoffield.

A hearing to determine how long Mr Gill will spend in prison before he is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners will take place at a later date.

Last Wednesday, May 25, Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery from Castle Espie Road in Comber pleaded guilty to withholding information between May 30 and June 5, 2019.

Two charges of assisting offenders which had been levelled at the 33-year old were ‘left in the books.’

The following day, William Gill (42), from Terrace View in Warringstown, also admitted a charge of withholding information on the same dates.

Following his guilty plea, a single count of assisting offenders was not proceeded with.

As is the case with David Gill, his brother William Gill and Jonathan Montgomery will also be sentenced at a later date.

Three people are now due to stand trial on a range of charges, and a new date for the hearing in the autumn was fixed.

Lesley Ann Dodds (23), from Ross House in Belfast, has been charged with, and denies, murdering Mr McCormick on May 30, 2019.

Andrew Leslie (23), from Mourne Crescent in Moneyreagh, will stand trial on two counts of assisting offenders on May 31, 2019 and withholding information between May 30 and June 5, 2019.

Jack Rowden, from Hillmount Cottages in Moneyreagh, has been charged with, and denies, two counts of perverting the course of justice on July 5, 2019 and August 7, 2019.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with withholding information between May 30 and September 20, 2019.

After discharging the jury, Mr Justice Scoffield re-listed the case against Dodds, Leslie and Rowden and set the date for trial as November 7, 2022.