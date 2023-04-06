Jury fails to reach verdict against Co Tyrone man accused of raping teen

A jury has been unable to reach verdicts on a number of charges against Co Tyrone man accused of raping an underage girl in a cemetery car park.

Niall Donnelly was cleared of five charges relating to alleged sexual activity after a trial.

He stood trial for nine offences, including two counts of rape and five of sexual assault. He also faced charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The 21-year-old, of Ecclesville Road, Fintona, Omagh, denied all matters, which allegedly occurred on June 3, 2020 when the complainant was aged 14.

Dungannon Crown Court heard she and Donnelly initially communicated via Snapchat and on the day in question met up at Fintona Golf Club car park where he handed over alcohol he had agreed to purchase for her.

She claimed Donnelly later instructed her to get into his car before driving to Fintona Cemetery car park where he attacked her and prevented her from escaping.

Having deliberated for over four hours, the jury cleared Donnelly of five counts including engaging in sexual activity with a child and sexual assaults.

But verdicts could not be reached on the remaining charges — two of rape and one of sexual assault by penetration.

Donnelly was remanded on continuing bail to return to court later this month when the prosecution are to indicate if they intend to re-run a trial on the hung verdicts.