Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering wife Lu Na McKinney on Fermanagh boating trip

A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in for the trial of a 43-year-old man accused of the murder of his wife during a boating trip in Co Fermanagh.

Stephen McKinney, originally from the Strabane area, but living in Convoy Donegal at the time, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney in April 2017.

No details surrounding the tragedy were given during the hour-long jury selection, save that it "involved a drowning incident" near Devenish Island on Lough Erne between April 11 and 14 three years ago.

Trial judge, Madam Justice McBride also told the jurors that the boat had been hired from the Manor House Hotel, and if they had also done so, or had any connection with the hotel or marina they should not take part in the case.

The judge also advised the panel they should also inform the court if they had any knowledge of Mr McKinney, his wife, or the case, or even if they knew of Mr McKinney's family in Strabane.

The court also heard that on a "pessimistic view", the trial could run until Easter, or even a few days into the holiday, during which it is expected to hear from over 100 witnesses, all of whose names had to be read out not once, but twice.

The panel, along with several reserve jurors was released following the hearing after the selection process.

McKinney, with an address in Castletown Square in Fintona, was released on continuing bail.

The trial will begin on Thursday.