Jury sworn in trial over the death of Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin

A jury was today (Tuesday) sworn to preside over a trial concerning the death of Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin.

Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock (19), from Orkney Drive in Ballymena, has been charged with, and denies murdering Mr Martin (31).

After thanking the seven women and five men for attending Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice Humphreys gave a brief outline about the case.

The Judge said: "On the 27th of June last year, a man called Jason Lee Martin was killed in Ballymena, and the Orkney Drive area on the Ballykeel estate is where the incident happened.

"Jordan McClintock is the defendant and he has been charged with murder. He is the man in the dock standing between the two prison officers."

The Judge then told the jury the trial is expected to run over two weeks, and they will hear evidence from witnesses, police officers and medical professions.

He also said that as they had all taken a "very important oath or affirmation" to sit as a juror, it was essential for everyone concerned - including the the defendant and Mr Martin's family - that they decide the matter "only on evidence you will hear in this courtroom."

Mr Justice Humphreys then discharged them for the day and told them to return tomorrow when the Crown is due to open its case against the accused.