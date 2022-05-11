Karol Kelly ‘died from chest wound’, trial hears

Karol Kelly who was killed in Grafton Street, Derry in the early hours of Sunday 04 March 2018

Northern Ireland’s Assistant State Pathologist has told a murder trial that Londonderry father-of-five Karol Kelly sustained two stab wounds, one of which “resulted in an unsurvivable injury to the aorta, which is the principle artery of the body”.

The victim, from the Rosemount area, was stabbed in the chest and the abdomen just over four years ago.

Yesterday was the fourth day of the trial of three men who deny murdering Mr Kelly, who was 35 when he died.

Dr Peter Ingram said the fatal stab wound “caused massive bleeding in to the chest cavity resulting in his rapid death”.

The three defendants on trial for murdering Mr Kelly in Grafton Street are brothers Gary (25) and Sean Anderson (24), both from Grafton Street, and Michael Dunlop (21), from Fern Park.

The defendant Dunlop also denies charges of attempting grievous bodily harm on Mr Kelly and of attempting to dispose of two knives.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred outside the Andersons’ family home in the early hours of March 4, 2018.

In his evidence to the jury of eight men and four women in Coleraine Crown Court, Dr Ingram said the victim had also sustained slashing wounds to his scalp and right cheek, as well as clusters of abrasions to the upper and lower body.

He said all of the injuries were caused by a knife or by Mr Kelly falling onto a rough surface such as a road, and Dr Ingram said “moderate force” was used to inflict the knife wounds.

Cross-examined by barrister Brian McCartney QC, for the defendant Sean Anderson, Dr Ingram said it was “possible” that the fatal injury could have been caused “when Karol Kelly ran onto the knife”.

The witness said it was also possible that Mr Kelly could have possibly run for up to 20m after sustaining the fatal stab wound.

An earlier hearing was told by prosecuting barrister Liam McCollum QC that two knives used in the attack were later recovered “on top of a wheelie bin” in an alleyway close to the murder scene.

The trial continues.