Katie Brankin murder: Charges against accused Thomas Davidson dropped after he dies in prison

Thomas Davidson died in Maghaberry prison on August 28.

A murder charge against a man who has died in prison has been formally withdrawn.

During a brief mention of the case against Thomas Davidson on Monday at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecuting lawyer made a formal application for the single charge with be withdrawn against the 53-year-old.

Davidson, from Collinward Avenue in Newtownabbey, had been charged with the murder of Kathleen Brankin on 12 July this year.

Read more Murder victim Katie Brankin was desperate to leave her lover

The 37-year-old mother-of-one had been stabbed and was found on decking at a site in Swann's Bridge near Limavady, where the couple had been staying.

Her alleged killer had been on remand in Maghaberry prison but he died in the prison on 28 August .

According to a Department of Justice spokesperson, “the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.”

In court on Monday, District Judge Peter king agreed to withdraw the charge “given the news in respect of Mr Davidson”.