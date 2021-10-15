Katrina Rainey's husband due in court facing Knockloughrim car fire murder charge

‘Devoted’ mum-of-six suffered 95% burns to body in horror blaze

The husband of a woman who died after she was trapped in a burning car will appear in court on Saturday charged with her murder.

Katrina Rainey, a mother-of-six, died from horrific burns. She will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The midwife, from Knockloughrim, near Maghera in Co Londonderry, was aged in her 50s.

She was trapped inside a Peugeot car that was found ablaze on Tuesday morning outside a farmhouse on the Quarry Road where she lived with her family.

A 59-year-old man who was arrested that day has been charged with murder.

He is understood to be her husband, Tommy. He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink on Saturday morning.

Mrs Rainey was admitted to hospital, but police later confirmed she had died as a result of her injuries, suffering 95% burns to her body.

Emergency services who attended the scene of the car were said to have been extremely distressed over what the victim had gone through.

In a death notice, the Co Londonderry woman was described as “wife of Thomas, devoted and loving mother of Rachel, Rebecca, Alan, Emily, James and the late Heather, much loved daughter of George and Sandra Heasley and dear sister of Simon.”

A private service of thanksgiving will take place on Saturday in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church.

Committal will follow at 2.45pm in the adjoining churchyard. The house is strictly private.

“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service”.

“Lovingly remembered by all. You will remain within our hearts forever.”

In July 2002, Mrs Rainey’s eldest child, her six-year-old daughter Heather, died in a tragic accident when a wall collapsed at the family farm.

The schoolgirl and her siblings had been watching workmen deliver silage.

Mrs Rainey, who was seven months’ pregnant at the time, desperately tried to revive Heather, but she died from her injuries.