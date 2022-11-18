Kidnap victim attacked with machete and abandoned on outskirts of Belfast, court hears

A kidnap victim was beaten until he blacked out and sliced with a machete before being abandoned on the outskirts of north Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said three abductors dressed in boiler suits carried out the attack which left the man with multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.

Two of the suspects have fled to Spain since the incident last month, a judge was told.

Details emerged as the third alleged perpetrator mounted a bid to be released from custody.

Andrew Morrow, 44, of no fixed abode, faces charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court was told the victim fled as two men armed with either a sword or machete tried to break into his home in the Shankill area of Belfast on October 17.

A third man waiting outside the property chased and caught him in the Hopewell Avenue area, kicking and jumping on his face up to eight times before he blacked out.

When the man regained consciousness he was in the back of a vehicle allegedly being driven by Morrow while the other two continued to strike him about the head.

They took him to Robins Well, an historical landmark on the upper Glencairn Road, where his hand was sliced with the machete, according to the prosecution.

A Crown lawyer said that before driving off one of the men warned: “You’re going to be found dead, we will be back to do you in.”

The victim made his own way back home and collapsed, before being taken to hospital the following day.

He sustained three broken ribs, a fractured spine, a collapsed lung and broken nose. The slice to his hand required six stitches.

Asked about a potential motive, the prosecutor said: “No reason was given for this attack, he just referred to the defendants as gangsters.”

The court heard that the men dressed in boiler suits cannot be identified on CCTV footage at the scene of the break-in.

It was also revealed that the victim has since withdrawn his statement of complaint amid threats to his family.

Opposing Morrow’s application for bail, however, the lawyer claimed his two co-accused have left Northern Ireland.

“They are believed to be in Spain at present,” she added.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty argued that Morrow could not have been involved in any threats against the victim because he is so heavily monitored in custody.

She also stressed there is currently no independent evidence linking her client to the alleged kidnapping.

Adjourning Morrow’s bail application, Mr Justice O’Hara said he wanted to give police and prosecutors more time to assess if the charges can be maintained.