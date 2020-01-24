Killer of Belfast mum Lisa Gow fails in bid to reduce 11 year prison sentence

Martin Alexander Nelson admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of Lisa Gow. Credit: Alan Lewis

A man who knocked down and killed a Belfast mother-of-two in a stolen car has failed in a bid to have his 11-year prison term reduced.

Martin Nelson claimed flaws in the sentencing process after he had admitted causing the death of Lisa Gow by dangerous driving in April 2018.

But the Court of Appeal today rejected all arguments advanced by the 41-year-old, describing him as a career criminal who has amassed more than 240 convictions.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: "The offender has emerged as someone impenetrable and seemingly incurable."

Nelson was driving a stolen Audi A4 when he crashed into a van and then struck 32-year-old Ms Gow as she walked on the Ballysillan Road, killing her instantly.

Before the collision he had been pursued by police, and was at one point recorded reaching a speed of up to 117mph on a motorway section.

Footage showed him jumping traffic lights, veering onto the wrong side of the road and driving at twice the speed limit in residential areas.

Lisa Gow was killed in 2018 by a car being chased by the PSNI.

Nelson, previously of Ardoyne Road in the city, pleaded guilty to six offences which culminated in Ms Gow's death - including breaking into a house to steal car keys, and returning to the same property two days later to take the Audi.

In July 2019 the Recorder for Belfast imposed 11 years imprisonment, plus an additional three years on licence for public protection.

The jail term included a reduction in mitigation for Nelson's guilty plea.

Defence lawyers appealed the sentence handed down, arguing that the trial judge's starting point of 14 years had been excessive.

They also claimed errors in finding that a statutory regime of dangerousness applied to Nelson, and in the assessment of the impact of his crimes on Ms Gow's family.

However, a panel of three senior judges dismissed the legal challenge.

"This was a thoughtful and carefully structured sentencing decision," Lord Justice McCloskey said.

"No error of principle trespassed at any point."

Attention was also drawn to Nelson's own "enormous" criminal record, which began when he was aged 12.

His 242 convictions include: 39 burglaries, seven robberies, five for going equipped, 26 thefts, ten for handling stolen goods and 55 road traffic offences.

Describing Nelson as a career criminal, the judge added: "The cycle of offending has continued, remorselessly."