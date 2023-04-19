Knife-wielding man who committed series of robberies in Ards is jailed

A knife robber with 104 previous criminal convictions was today jailed for three years.

Thomas James Patterson, whose address was given as c/o Magilligan Prison, Co Londonderry, committed a series of robberies in Co Down armed with a knife and making his getaway by bike.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

The 33-year-old further admitted offences of assault on police and criminal damage. All the offences were committed in Newtownards over a three-day period.

Prosecution barrister Laura Ivers told Belfast Crown Court that at around 10pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021, Patterson entered a Russell’s store on High Street and asked the shop manager for two bottles of Buckfast.

As the £15.98 worth of alcohol was put into a bag, Patterson pulled out a six-inch curved fish-filleting knife and threatened him to put £50 in cash in a bag. Patterson fled the scene on a mountain bike.

Ms Ivers told Judge Philip Gilpin that at around 3pm the following day, Patterson went into the Winemark at Hardford Link and asked for two pouches of tobacco, valued at £32.42, and two bottles of Buckfast.

“He told the shop assistant: ‘Open the till.’ He had a knife up his sleeve and leaned round a Perspex screen and told her: ‘Don’t hit the f****** [panic] button.’ She put £150 in cash into his bag and he left on his bike.”

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, a shop worker reported to police that the bottom pane of the front door of the Savers shop on High street had been “shattered”.

CCTV showed Patterson deliberating riding his mountain bike at the door and falling off.

The same day, Patterson entered the Regency coffee house and restaurant on Regent Street at 7.30pm and ordered a cup of coffee.

“When a member of staff opened the till, this defendant produced a knife and placed a blue bag on the counter and demanded money.

“Patterson was told to get out of the restaurant and he left saying: ‘I’ll be back.’

Patterson also entered the Premier store on East Street on the same date.

Ms Ivers described: “He held a knife at waist height and told a member of staff: ‘Give me the money or I will stick this knife in your throat.’”

He took £90 from the till, along with tobacco valued at £52.50.

Patterson was later arrested and searched. Pouches of tobacco, along with cash, were found on him.

“While sitting in the police car, he spat on the chest of a police officer and kicked a Perspex screen,” said the prosecutor.

A blue bike was recovered from an address at Mill House, along with a knife and clothing.

Patterson later admitted to a probation officer that he had carried out the robberies “over a drug debt”.

The court heard that Patterson had 104 previous convictions, including 12 for theft, three offences of robbery, 12 for burglary and nine for criminal damage.

Patterson was jailed for five years in December 2018 and was released in May 2021.

“These offences were committed just six weeks after his release. He breached his licence by not residing with his father,” said defence barrister Barry Gibson.

Handing down a six-year determinate sentence, Judge Gilpin said Patterson will spend a further three years on supervised licence on his release from prison.

Patterson was also made the subject of a six-year restraining order, which banned him entering six premises in Newtownards, and is prohibited from making contact with his robbery victims.