Knifeman jailed for stabbing that gave his victim a stroke

A man has been jailed for eight years for a stabbing that caused his victim to suffer a stroke.

Mark Elliott (30), of Boyd Street in north Belfast, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs.

Belfast Crown Court heard he was captured on CCTV on June 26, 2020, drinking with people on Donegall Quay, near the ‘Big Fish’ sculpture.

The prosecution said his victim, Stephen Burns, was seen talking to Elliott before a dispute broke out.

The argument “became aggressive, and an altercation resulted in the defendant stabbing the injured party in the neck”, the court was told.

The footage showed Mr Burns putting his hand to his neck before “crumbling to the ground”.

After Elliott fled the scene on foot, a number of witnesses rushed to the aid of the victim, who was bleeding heavily.

One applied pressure to the wound with his hands and a hoodie, while another passer-by turned Mr Burns on his side and inserted his finger into the wound to stop the flow of blood before paramedics arrived.

Mr Burns “suffered significant and life-changing injuries” in the attack. The court was told had it not been for the first aid he was given, “he might have bled to death”.

The victim was taken to hospital, where doctors noted he was “agitated and covered in a considerable amount of blood”.

He was found to have sustained a 5cm wound to his neck, and as a result was put on a ventilator and placed in an induced coma.

The court was told that surgeons “were able to save his life, but unfortunately Mr Burns suffered a stroke” while in hospital as a result of the stabbing.

Elliott was found by a number of women in a “distressed state” on North Queen Street. He told them someone had attempted to stab him.

Believing he was a “Protestant lost in a nationalist area” of north Belfast, the women phoned him a taxi.

After Boyd was arrested, police officers searched his home, where they discovered Class C drugs and deal bags.

They did not recover the knife used in the stabbing.

The defendant was identified as Mr Burns’ attacker from CCTV footage. His fingerprint was also found on a bench near the scene.

Judge Richard Greene QC said he accepted Elliott’s “significant remorse over his actions”.

“It is quite clear from all that I have heard and read that the consequences of his behaviour have had a significant impact on him,” he added.

The judge said it was “hard to follow how this altercation started, or why it escalated, but the medical evidence shows one single wound to the neck of the injured party by a knife which had significant and catastrophic consequences”.

Mr Burns, the court heard, has suffered both physically and psychologically and will require life-long care.

Judge Green said Elliott had been the victim of a “serious stabbing injury that had a significant impact on him” in 2018.

He later suffered a further serious assault that resulted in him having seizures.

A medical report said one reason why Elliott may have been carrying a knife was that he “felt acutely threatened by inter-personal violence” following the 2018 stabbing.

Handing down the eight-year sentence, Judge Greene said the defendant would spend four years in prison and the remainder on supervised licence after his release.