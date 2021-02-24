Landlord who harassed Bangor mum to leave home gets suspended sentence

Matthew Betty was given a six-month jail term suspended for two years. It is thought to be the first case of its kind in Northern Ireland, if not the UK.

The landmark case brought by Ards and North Down Borough Council heard that in one episode, men posing as paramilitaries showed up on the doorstep of the woman’s Ballyquinton Gardens home to threaten her.

However, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said while there was no evidence 41-year-old Betty directly contacted, still less engaged the men, “nevertheless by his actions he facilitated the visit and the fears it engendered”.

The Downpatrick Crown Court judge also told Betty in addition to this, other aggravating factors included the length of time over which his harassment continued and his moves to deliberately get the water supply to the property turned off.

Judge Miller said Betty from Ty Pwca Place, West Pontnewydd, Cwmbran in Gwent, harassed the woman, making unsubstantiated claims in a near barrage of emails, texts and phone calls at all times of the day.

In written submission prosecution counsel Chris Holmes revealed that Betty was warned about his behaviour by local council workers on several occasions who advised him of his tenant’s rights.

Betty ignored the warnings, twice refusing to attend meetings to discuss the matters.

Judge Miller said the submissions also detailed how Betty turned up uninvited at the house when the woman’s daughter was home alone.

Although he did not gain entry, he returned a few days later with the police and the woman “was coerced” into letting other potential tenants view the property, which he had also advertised on Gumtree as being vacant for occupation.

Betty who works ‘in a public service capacity’ providing Covid supports to the NHS in England and Wales, pleaded guilty to the harassment charge under the 1978 NI Rent Order. Following his plea, described as ‘welcomed’, four other charges were not proceeded with and were “allowed to remain on the books”.

Speaking last week after Betty’s guilty plea at an earlier court sitting, his victim said she and her daughter are “just so relieved it’s finally over so we can start re-building our lives.”

Describing Betty’s actions as “two years of hell,” the victim continued: “I hope this makes a change for private tenants who are going through any kind of trauma with their landlord that they know there is help and without the council, this day would never have happened.”