Larne child killer’s time spent in psychiatric unit ‘should be considered when figuring release date’

A Belfast Crown Court judge has ruled that time spent in a psychiatric unit by a child killer should be taken into consideration when calculating her release date.

Last December, the Co Antrim woman, who can't be named due to a reporting restriction, was handed a life sentence and told she will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before she is considered eligible for release.

The tariff was imposed on the former nurse who murdered one son and tried to kill another in March 2020.

The double attack occurred at the family home on the outskirts of Larne and claimed the life of the defendant's young son, who was aged two years and eight months and was stabbed in the neck and chest. His 11-month-old brother was also stabbed but survived thanks to help from the emergency services.

The attack was branded as "savage" by Judge Patricia Smyth, who imposed the 20-year tariff.

Following her arrest, the woman was detained in the Shannon Clinic, a psychiatric unit on the outskirts of Belfast.

She spent 25 months there before being diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder. She was then discharged last April and remanded into custody.

During her time in the facility, the woman questioned other patients about symptoms of mental illness then proceeded to fabricate psychotic symptoms. She also displayed an unwillingness to engage and made multiple complaints about staff.

This behaviour, the Crown said, indicated she was "malingering" and "feigning symptoms" while detained.

Her legal team launched an application to try to get her sentence adjusted to take into account her time spent being treated in Shannon. They argued this was in the interests of justice.

The Crown and defence made submissions on the application, and in her ruling today, Judge Smyth she said had considered these and the "complex medical evidence".

She branded the offences committed by the defendant as "two terrible crimes" and said her behaviour in the clinic "is not to her credit".

The Belfast Recorder also said there was "no question that the defendant's detention represented a significant deprivation of liberty for a very considerable period of time".

She pointed out that while the woman is entitled to ask about being released after she has served her 20-year sentence, "there is no guarantee she will be released at that stage or indeed at all”.

Judge Smyth added: "I have determined that I should exercise my discretion and direct that in calculating the defendant's earliest release date, the prison authorities should give such credit to the period spent in the Shannon Clinic."