Larne man denies biting child’s arm after allegedly pulling him through railings

A Larne man has denied biting a little boy’s arm after he allegedly pulled it through railings at his home — © Getty Images

A Larne man today denied biting a little boy’s arm after he allegedly pulled it through railings at his home.

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, 57-year-old John McCambridge entered not guilty pleas to the two charges against him accusing him of common assault and causing the boy actual bodily harm on July 9, last year.

The court heard that the police were called after the seven-year-old boy told his father that a man had bitten him on the arm.

The little boy had been playing at a nearby park when McCambridge allegedly “pulled his arm through the fence and bit his right arm.”

McCambridge, from Hillmount Gardens in Larne, was arrested and during police questioning said he had been “having a few drinks in the living room” and noticed children playing in the park.

When McCambridge was initially charged last July, his defence solicitor had claimed the children in the park “had been firing toy guns at his house and he returned some of the bullets and he was pulling their arms through the fence… carrying on, pretending to bite them… he didn’t cause any marks.”

Following the denials today, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to March 23 to fix a date for the contest.