Larne man to stand trial on terrorism charges linked to statements from former Royal Marine turned bomb maker Ciaran Maxwell

A Larne man is to stand trial on terrorist charges linked to statements made by a former Royal Marine who made bombs for dissident republicans.

Ciaran Maxwell is currently serving an 18-year sentence after he admitted a series of charges linked to the discovery of two dissident republican arms dumps near Larne in 2016.

Maxwell made statements alleging the involvement of fellow Larne man Niall Lehd, who appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

Lehd, from Seahill Road in the Co Antrim town, was charged with, and denied, a total of five offences - namely the preparation of terrorist acts, and four counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

The 31-year old spoke to confirm his name, and to enter 'not guilty' pleas to the five charges.

He denied three separate counts of possessing a pipe bomb on dates between March 31, 2016 and September 5, 2016, and of possessing 'certain explosive substances' including an explosively formed projectile and a quantity of pipe bombs on the same dates.

He was also charged with, and denied, committing acts of terrorism or assisting another to commit such acts on dates between January 1, 2011 and September 5, 2016.

Former Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell (Met Police/PA)

The charge relates to:

*Manufacturing explosive substances

*Constructing explosive devices

*Creating and maintaining hides to store explosive substances, explosive devices, components for explosive devices, imitation firearm and ammunition, weapons, tools and resources used during the construction of explosive devices and other assorted items linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism

*Purchasing or otherwise obtaining articles for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism specifically chemicals and components to be used in the manufacture of explosive substances and the construction of explosive devices

*Conducting research resulting in the creation of a library of documents providing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism

After Lehd denied all five charges, Crown barrister Ciaran Murphy QC told Judge Stephen Fowler QC that the prosecution will be ready to proceed with the trial in the New Year.

Conor O'Kane, the barrister representing Lehd, said most of the witnesses involved in the case - excluding Ciaran Maxwell - can be agreed between the defence and Crown.

Judge Fowler said he would grant a one-week period to enable the agreement of witnesses, and said the case will be mentioned again next week, when a trial date will be fixed.

The Judge expressed the hope that the trial will be held "early in the New Year", and Lehd was released on continuing bail.