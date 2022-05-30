Larry Marley: Court date set for trial into British state collusion in IRA man’s murder

The five-day trial will take place at the High Court in January next year. (Pic: Peter Morrison)

Relatives of a murdered IRA man have secured a date for their High Court action into alleged British state collusion with the loyalist paramilitary killers.

Larry Marley, who masterminded the 1983 mass escape of republican prisoners from the Maze Prison, was assassinated four years later.

His family are suing the PSNI and the Ministry of Defence, claiming informants were linked to the UVF team who carried out the shooting at his home in Ardoyne, north Belfast in April 1987.

Damages are also being sought for alleged misfeasance in public office, negligence, conspiracy to murder and failures in the subsequent police investigation, according to their lawyers.

Despite objections raised on behalf of the defendants, Mr Justice Humphreys today listed the case for a five-day trial in January next year.

Read more Aidan McAnespie: Trial of a former soldier set to continue into 1988 shooting in Aughnacloy

One of Larry Marley’s sons described the development as providing a lift to the family’s ongoing legal campaign.

“We have never had anything that could be remotely described as an investigation,” Joseph Marley claimed.

“There couldn’t be for the simple fact that this was a state-sanctioned execution.”

The family’s solicitor claimed the action was listed for hearing “at a time when the British Government is hell bent on stopping any other new conflict-related cases coming forward” through newly introduced legislation on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said outside court: “(Secretary of State) Brandon Lewis claims the current system isn’t working for families.

“He omitted to nuance his statement by clarifying that all of the delays are the fault of the Government and its agencies for whom it doesn’t ‘work’ every time they are forced to apologise in court, pay out damages, accept liability for systemic failures and be on the receiving end of endless reports from the Police Ombudsman and others exposing its role as a primary mover in a toxic proxy war during the conflict.”